Delhi University plans to cap sports, ECA disciplines

Delhi University (DU) may put a cap on the number of disciplines students can choose while applying for admission under the sports and extracurricular activities (ECA) quota from this season.

The university’s committee on undergraduate admission policy has received recommendations on limiting the choice of sports and co-curricular activities for aspirants.

At present, students can select as many sports or extra-curricular activities as they want. However, there is a rider. Aspirants should have at least a state-level winning certificate in the sport they have selected.

Students can apply for the 5% quota reserved for the two categories together under around 40 sports and 12 extra curricular disciplines.

The recommendations were made by a few committee members who said it becomes difficult for colleges to organise parallel trials or auditions for multiple sports and other activities.

“There have been instances when aspirants had applied under multiple sports and extra curricular activities and it becomes very difficult for the colleges to make sure they can attend the trials and auditions. Most of the trials and auditions run simultaneously,” said a committee member, requesting anonymity.

“Many aspirants apply under co-curricular activities that are similar in nature, such as dance and choreography, theatre and nukkad natak and creative writing and poetry. So many of us have recommended streamlining it by limiting the choices,” the member said.

The committee’s recommendation will be discussed during a meeting of the standing committee of the university’s academic council (AC) on Thursday. The decisions passed by the standing committee on Thursday will go for a final nod in the academic council.

A member of the standing committee said they received recommendations on giving equal opportunities to students seeking admission under the ECA quota.

“Many colleges give more preference to sports. Some colleges last did not enroll students under ECA so there have been recommendations to fix a percentage for both the categories so that students seeking admission under ECA get an equal opportunity,” the member said.

The committee members have also recommended giving relaxation to government school students from rural areas. “Some of the members have proposed to give relaxation to such students in cut-offs to give create more opportunities for them,” said Rasal Singh, an AC member.

The admission process for undergraduate and postgraduate courses in DU colleges is likely to begin from May 1.

