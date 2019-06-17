Delhi University’s revised admission bulletin out on Monday

Delhi University will upload on Monday evening the revised bulletin of information restoring the previous eligibility criteria for admissions after receiving directions from the Delhi high court.

The online portal for registrations remained inactive on Saturday and was open for registrations late night.

“There are multiple processes to be carried out and data has to be saved,” Dean of Students’ Welfare Rajeev Gupta said while explaining the delay.

When asked about the cutoff date, he said the university may take one or two days to declare it.

“Since the registrations will continue till June 22, we are yet to decide the date,” he said.

On Friday, the HC ordered the varsity to restore the previous eligibility criteria and extend the date for registrations from June 14 to June 22.

The court gave the directive while hearing three petitions which challenged the revised eligibility criteria of several undergraduate programmes this year.

For instance, it was mandatory for applicants to BA(Hons) in economics that they include mathematics in the best of four subjects unlike last year. For BCom (Hons), applicants should have scored a minimum of 50% marks in mathematics as per the revised criteria.

Until last year, students only needed to pass in math to be eligible for admission to the course.

In the BSc programmes too, applicants saw an increase in the required overall percentage from 55% last year to 60% this year under the eligibility criteria.

“My best of four as per the previous criteria would have been 97.25% but if I followed this year’s criteria, it would be around 86% since I got 55 in maths,” said Janvi Gupta, 17, a resident of Chandigarh, who wanted to pursue Economics (H).

“This order (of restoring the old criteria) is a relief and I am confident of getting into a good college,” she added.

Her parents also said that the authorities should give adequate time to children and not make arbitrary changes since it affects their long-term prospects.

The court also said that these directions will not prevent DU from making changes to the eligibility criteria in the forthcoming years to its UG courses as required.

It however, maintained that the changes have to be made in accordance with the law, “which would require a minimum of six months of public notice to the public at large”.

First Published: Jun 17, 2019 11:05 IST