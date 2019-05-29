Delhi University’s undergraduate admissions set to begin this weekend

Delhi University’s undergraduate admission process is likely to begin by this weekend, after a delay of almost 15 days compared to last year.

The university’s admission committee on Monday evening finalised the agency that will conduct entrance exams for different courses offered by DU colleges.

There will be one online portal to register for both merit-based and entrance-based courses. “The university has decided that National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the online entrance exams. We are ready to roll out the admission portal. The process is likely to start on Saturday or Sunday,” said a member of admission committee who did not wished to be named.

Last year, the admission process had begun on May 15.

Another member of the admission committee said the university took a lot of time to decide on management of resources as the cost of conducting the online entrance tests through an agency was quite high.

“The university has already revised the registration fee by around Rs 100 this year. We could not increase the amount further. So, DU contemplated on how to manage resources without transferring the burden to the students,” the member said

The university on Tuesday also published a list of important documents that are required to be uploaded at the time of registration.

Rasal Singh, member of the standing committee of the academic council (AC), said the process was delayed because the university was fixing issues in the online portal. “The university had to upgrade the software because many new elements, including an online calculator of best of four subjects, have been included. The portal is fixed now and the admission process can begin anytime by the end of this week,” he said.

Gupta writes to L-G on college funds

Meanwhile, Bharartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader of opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta on Tuesday requested Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to direct the Delhi government to withdraw its decision to stop funds to 28 state government funded colleges in the Delhi University (DU).

Last month, the Delhi government had passed the order to stop funding to the colleges that are partly or fully funded by it on account of the varsity not forming new governing bodies (GB). The governing bodies take all decisions for smooth functioning of a college, including the appointment of teachers.

First Published: May 29, 2019 10:47 IST