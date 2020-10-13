Delhi University witnesses few admissions on Day 1, enrolment likely to increase today

education

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 10:38 IST

With Delhi University (DU) switching to online admission mode this year in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, only 920 students managed to complete formalities on the first day of admissions under the first cut-off list on Monday. Last year, on the first day of admissions, 2,026 students were able to finish the process.

According to the data provided by the university, as many as 19,086 students had applied for 70,000 undergraduate seats across 60 colleges by 8pm on Monday. Of them, 1,628 applications were approved by the admission committees and only 920 students completed the admission process after paying the fees.

Among the reasons cited by the officials at several colleges for fewer admissions on the first day were slow internet connectivity and an elaborate online screening process, which involves checking mark sheets and other documents, including caste certificates.

DU dean of admissions Shobha Bagai said, “Some colleges expressed concerns and we have advised them to improve internet connectivity because a number of people from the same network connect to the same portal, which slows it down. So we have asked them to arrange for additional routers.Besides, this is the first time colleges are conducting admissions online and it was the first day.”

Students’ applications go through at least three levels of verification. The course in-charges of all colleges verify the minimum qualification, eligibility, cut-off requirement, and certificates uploaded by the candidates. Once that is done, the convener or admission committee checks the application, and after that, the college principal approves it. The applicants then have to submit the fee to complete the process.

Ramjas College had approved 150 applications by 7pm on Monday. College principal Manoj Khanna said that 20 of them had completed the admission process. “We got the maximum applications for Political Science (Hons) and BSc in Statistics on the first day. We faced a few issues in verifying the CBSE mark sheets online due to which there was a delay in clearing some applications. The slow internet connectivity on the university campus also slowed down the process. We will process and approve the remaining applications by Tuesday afternoon,” he said.

Hindu College, on the other hand, approved nearly 300 applications by Monday night and over 100 among them paid the fees. Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) received 200 applications for B Com (Hons) and 130 for BA (Hons) in Economics by Monday evening. College principal Simrit Kaur said they had processed 60% of these applications.

The admission process under the first cut-off will conclude by 5pm on Wednesday. The second cut-off list will be released before October 19.