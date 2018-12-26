Despite UGC ban, Punjab University yet to get rid of junk food, plastic

Though banned from canteens Panjab University is yet to get rid of junk food and plastic with beverages being served in disposable glasses, plastic straws added. You can also order cold drinks, packaged snacks and sandwiches at the eateries despite the University Grants Commission (UGC) advisory in October to rid university and college campuses of junk food to promote healthy eating among students.

A circular issued to canteen owners to implement the ban and a list of healthy food items sent by Emanual Nahar, dean, students’ welfare (DSW), has gone disregarded.

“We are routinely checking the canteens and have also fined the owners for serving banned food items,” says Nahar. Action will also be taken on a complaint received by a student about food and beverages being served in plastic disposables, he said.

Quality of food served at the canteens has often been under scrutiny with students flagging problems. Last week, a customer had even found worms in the food he had ordered. The canteen owner had been issued a warning by the DSW and fined ₹2,500.

According Vipul Atray, joint secretary of the Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC), Vipul Atray, “The issue is not about banning junk food on campus. If you ban junk food, students will go out to eat the same. It is about giving them a healthy alternative on campus so that they start eating healthy. At present, there are not many options for them to eat healthy.”

PUCSC had even submitted memorandums to the DSW to demand a canteen serving non-vegetarian food.

First Published: Dec 26, 2018 14:55 IST