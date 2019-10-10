e-paper
DHRUV learning programme to be launched from ISRO HQ

ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan, Wing Cdr Rakesh Sharma, the first Indian to enter space and Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India, Prof K Vijay Raghavan will be the guests of honour at the launch of the programme.

education Updated: Oct 10, 2019 10:27 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Bengaluru
ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan will be the guests of honour at the launch of the programme.
ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan will be the guests of honour at the launch of the programme.(ANI file)
         

‘DHRUV’, the Pradhan Manthri Innovative Learning Programme, will be launched from the ISRO headquarters here on Thursday by HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’.

ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan, Wing Cdr Rakesh Sharma, the first Indian to enter space and Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India, Prof K Vijay Raghavan will be the guests of honour at the launch of the programme.

The objective of DHRUV would be to allow talented students realise their full potential and contribute to society, said a government press release.

The programme aims at identifying and encouraging talented children to enrich their skills and knowledge.

As many as 60 outstandingly talented students have been selected in the first batch.

After the launch, a programme of arounnd 14 days’ duration would be conducted with these students, with a Valedictory function on October 23, the release said.

The programme will be called DHRUV (after the Pole Star) and every student, DHRUV TARA.

The release quoted Pokhriyal as saying that in the centres of excellence across the country, gifted children would be mentored and nurtured by renowned experts in different areas so that they can reach their full potential.

Many of the selected students are expected to reach the highest levels in their chosen fields and bring laurels to their community, state and nation, he added.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 10:27 IST

