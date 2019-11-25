e-paper
Dive into children’s literature with Peek-A-Book

The fourth edition of the children’s literature and storytelling festival, which will take place at Mumbai’s Royal Opera House on December 1, will highlight the relevance of books in an era where phones and digital devices consume children’s time.

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 09:17 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Mumbai
Children's literature and storytelling festival will take place at Mumbai's Royal Opera House on December 1. (Representational image)
Children’s literature and storytelling festival will take place at Mumbai’s Royal Opera House on December 1. (Representational image)(HT file)
         

Immersion in literature and the arts during childhood sows the seeds for an evolved, sensitive and critical society, believes Lubaina Bandukwala, the curator of Peek-A-Book, an upcoming literary festival for children.

The fourth edition of the children’s literature and storytelling festival, which will take place at Mumbai’s Royal Opera House on December 1, will highlight the relevance of books in an era where phones and digital devices consume children’s time.

Meant for “kids from the age of five to the child in you”, the day-long festival will be home to stories on cricket, partition, adventures in school and others, to tickle one’s funny bone and make one cry too. As per the organisers it will showcase the most current Indian children’s books published in 2019.

The edition will feature best-selling children’s author and crossword award winner Roopa Pai, Jane D’Souza, Shabnam Minwala, Khyrunnisa, Payal Kapadia, Lavanya Karthik, and Naynika Mahtani -- screenwriter of film Shakuntala, the math genius -- and around 20 of Indian finest children’s authors and illustrators.

The festival highlights include a language and literature quiz where Mumbai’s schools will participate; a children’s choice book award run by a jury of children; and even story hour for grandparents.

The festival is ticketed.

