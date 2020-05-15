e-paper
DMRC Recruitment 2020: Score card and final response sheet for JE, Stenographer, and other posts released

Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can check their score card and final response sheet online at delhimetrorail.com.

education Updated: May 15, 2020 17:36 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
DMRC Recruitment 2020. (Screengrab)
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Limited on Thursday released the score card and final response sheets of candidates for the recruitment examination for Assistant Manager, Junior Engineer, Stenographer and various other posts on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can check their score card and final response sheet online at delhimetrorail.com.

DMRC conducted the computer-based examinations from February 17 to 21, 23 and 26, 2020, at various centres.

Here’s the direct link to check the score card.

“For the Executive category post codes (Regular as well as Contractual), viz. RE01 to RE09 & CE01 to CE04 and RNE15 (Stenographer), whose CBT results have been declared, the ScoreCard and final Response Sheet of the candidates would be released upon finalization of the result of CBT plus GD&/or Interview and Skill Test, as applicable,” reads the notice.

