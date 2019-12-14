DMRC Recruitment Notification 2019 released for 1492 vacancies, engineers and others can apply

education

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has released the official notification for recruitment against 1492 vacancies for executive and non executive posts.

With the release of the official notification, the online application process has also begun from today, December 14. Last date of application is January 13, 2020. Candidates can apply online at delhimetrorail.com. The application window will be activated at 10 am today.

Out of the 1492 posts, 929 posts are for regular non executive posts, 398 for contractual mom executive posts, 105 contractual executive posts and 60 regular executive posts.

Educational Qualification:

Most of the posts are for engineers or those having diploma in engineering. Other posts include those having a degree in architecture, law or BSc IT. Post qualification work experience are also desired for some posts.

For stenographer posts, candidates having a degree of three year graduation course in any discipline with typing and shorthand skills can apply.

Method of Selection:

For Executive cadre posts- CBT (two papers), Group Discussion, Personal Interview, Medic examination

Non-profit Executive posts -- CBT (two papers), medical examination.

Customer Relations Assistant: CBT (2 papers), psycho test (qualifying only), medical examination.

Stenographer- CBT (2 papers), skill test (qualifying only), medical examination

Maintainers posts : CBT (one paper), medical examination

Training and Probation:

The selected candidates will undergo a training. The duration of training varies from post to post.

The candidates will be under probation period of two years.

VACANCY BREAK- UP

Regular Executive – 60 Posts

Assistant Manager Electrical – 16

Assistant Manager/ Signal and Telecommunication – 9

Assistant Manager/ Civil – 12

Assistant Manager/ Operations - 9

Assistant Manager/ Architect - 3

Assistant Manager/ Traffic - 1

Assistant Manager/ Stores - 4

Assistant Manager/ Finance - 3

Assistant Manager/ Legal – 3

Regular Non-Executive – 929 Posts

Customer Relation Assistant – 386 Posts

Stenographer – 9

Junior Engineers (JE) Electrical – 26 Posts

JE Electronics – 66 Posts

JE Civil – 59

JE Environment – 8

JE Stores – 5

Office Assistant - 8

Maintainer / Electronic Mechanic – 144

Maintainer / Electrician – 101

Accounts Assistant – 48

Assistant Programmer - 23

Stores Assistant – 8

Fire Inspector – 7

Legal Assistant - 5

Assistant / CC – 4

Architect Assistant - 4

Contractual Non-Executive – 398 Posts

JE Electrical - 120

JE Electronics – 125

JE Civil - 139

Assistant Programmer - 1

Architect Assistant - 10

Asst / CC - 3

Contractual Executive – 105 Posts

Assistant Manager/ Electrical – 1

Assistant Manager/ Signal and Telecommunication – 17

Assistant Manager/ IT - 7

Assistant Manager/ Civil – 73

Assistant Manager/ Finance - 8

