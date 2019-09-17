Doodle for Google contest 2019: Winner to get scholarship of Rs 5 lakh

education

Google has invited applications for ‘Doodle for Google’ 2019 competition held for school students from Class 1 to 10. The winner of the contest will be awarded Rs 5 lakh worth of College Scholarship by Google. The winning doodle will also be showcased on Google’s India homepage on November 14.

The last date to submit the applications along with Doodle Entries is September 30, 2019.

Here’s the direct link of the online application.

There are 5 class groups in which the doodles will be grouped:

1.Class 1-2

2.Class 3-4

3.Class 5-6

4.Class 7-8

5.Class 9-10

Students can work with any materials they want as long as it adheres to the theme of the year i.e. ‘WHEN I GROW UP, I HOPE...’

How to submit a doodle:

•Candidates must download and print the entry form

•Candidates can create their doodles on top of the printed entry form.

•Write a description regarding the doodle you have created

•Fill in the required information along with your signatures on the entry form

•Submit your doodle online by uploading the Doodle on Google’s website in .jpg or .png format.

•Candidates can also courier the doodle on the following address:

Doodle for Google 2019, PMG Integrated Communications, 576, 1ST Floor, Chirag Delhi Main Road, above Oriental Bank of Commerce New Delhi, 110017

Selection criteria

After receiving entries for Doodle for Google contest, Google will shortlist 4 entries from each group as the national finalists. The 20 shortlisted Doodles will be put up for public voting from October 21 to November 6, 2019. These votes will help determine the five Group Winners. A cumulative score based on public voting, scores by guest judges and panel of Google executives will choose one of the five group winners. The National winner will be announced on 14th November 2019.

