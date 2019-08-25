DRDO Recruitment 2019: RAC is hiring 290 scientists, engineers based on GATE score, application process ending soon

education

Recruitment and assessment centre (RAC) New Delhi is recruiting 290 scientist ‘B’, engineers and executive engineers. The recruitment is based on valid GATE score of 2019, 2018 and 2017 followed by an interview (for some posts). The application process is ending soon.

Interested candidates should apply for the posts before August 31 . The online application process began on August 10 and it was supposed to end in 21 days.

There a total of 270 vacancies of Scientist ‘B’ in defence research and development organisation (DRDO), 6 scientist / engineer‘B’ vacancies in DST- department of science and technology, 10 vacancies in aeronautical development agency and four vacancies in GAETEC - Gallium Arsenide Enabling Technology Centre, Hyderabad.

Candidates can apply online at the official website of RAC at rac.gov.in

Pay Scale: 56, 100 to 80,000

