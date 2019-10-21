e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 21, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 21, 2019

DSSSB admit card 2019 for JE, LDC exams released at dsssb.delhi.gov.in, here’s direct link

DSSSB admit card 2019: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit card for online computer based test (CBT) for the posts of Junior Engineer (JE) Civil and Lower Division Clerk (LDC).

education Updated: Oct 21, 2019 13:52 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit card for online computer based test (CBT) for the posts of Junior Engineer (JE) Civil and Lower Division Clerk (LDC).
Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit card for online computer based test (CBT) for the posts of Junior Engineer (JE) Civil and Lower Division Clerk (LDC). (dsssb.delhi.gov.in)
         

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit card for online computer based test (CBT) for the posts of Junior Engineer (JE) Civil and Lower Division Clerk (LDC). The JE civil exams (Post code 11/17 will be held on October 23 and the LDC exams (Post code 51/13 will be held on October 24 and 25.

Candidates who want to appear in the exam can download their e-admit cards now. Candidates can login using their application number and date of birth.

How to download DSSSB JE, LDC admit cards 2019:

Visit the official website of DSSSB at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Click on the linkDOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR THE ONLINE CBT EXAM FOR THE POST OF JE (CIVIL) POST CODE 11/17 ON 23-10-2019 AND LDC (POST CODE 51/13) ON 24.10.2019 AND 25.10.2019

A login page will open

Key in your application number and date of birth

Click on Login

Your admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 13:50 IST

tags
top news
Train services affected, orange alert in 12 districts as heavy rain lashes Kerala
Train services affected, orange alert in 12 districts as heavy rain lashes Kerala
LIVE| Maharashtra sees 27.97% turnout until 1 PM, Haryana’s turnout at rises to 35.76%
LIVE| Maharashtra sees 27.97% turnout until 1 PM, Haryana’s turnout at rises to 35.76%
BJP’s ‘most honest man’, tweets Rahul Gandhi in new attack over EVMs
BJP’s ‘most honest man’, tweets Rahul Gandhi in new attack over EVMs
‘Has MS Dhoni retired?’-Sarfaraz’s wife after batsman axed from captaincy
‘Has MS Dhoni retired?’-Sarfaraz’s wife after batsman axed from captaincy
DRDO starts work on ‘next-gen’ hypersonic weapon
DRDO starts work on ‘next-gen’ hypersonic weapon
Ugly scenes at Karni Singh range as shooters exchange blows: Watch
Ugly scenes at Karni Singh range as shooters exchange blows: Watch
DU teacher found dead on railway lines, mom found hanging 30 minutes later
DU teacher found dead on railway lines, mom found hanging 30 minutes later
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit cast their votes among others
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit cast their votes among others
trending topics
India vs South AfricaHaryana Asembly election pollingAssembly Elections 2019Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019Tiger ShroffXiaomi Redmi Note 8 ProCISF Recruitment 2019Golden Gate hotel
don't miss
latest news
India News
Education News