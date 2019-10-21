DSSSB admit card 2019 for JE, LDC exams released at dsssb.delhi.gov.in, here’s direct link
DSSSB admit card 2019: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit card for online computer based test (CBT) for the posts of Junior Engineer (JE) Civil and Lower Division Clerk (LDC).education Updated: Oct 21, 2019 13:52 IST
Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit card for online computer based test (CBT) for the posts of Junior Engineer (JE) Civil and Lower Division Clerk (LDC). The JE civil exams (Post code 11/17 will be held on October 23 and the LDC exams (Post code 51/13 will be held on October 24 and 25.
Candidates who want to appear in the exam can download their e-admit cards now. Candidates can login using their application number and date of birth.
How to download DSSSB JE, LDC admit cards 2019:
Visit the official website of DSSSB at dsssb.delhi.gov.in
Click on the link ‘DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR THE ONLINE CBT EXAM FOR THE POST OF JE (CIVIL) POST CODE 11/17 ON 23-10-2019 AND LDC (POST CODE 51/13) ON 24.10.2019 AND 25.10.2019’
A login page will open
Key in your application number and date of birth
Click on Login
Your admit card will be displayed on screen
Download and take its print out
