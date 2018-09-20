DSSSB admit card for CBT on Sept 22, 23, 27 and 29 released, here’s link to download call letter at dsssbonline.nic.in

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has issued the admit card of candidates for online exam to be held this month on its official website. The DSSSB will conduct the computer based test on September 22, 23, 27 and 29.

Candidates may have to wait for a while and try to download the admit card from the official website as there is heavy rush. Here is the direct link to download the admit card.

The DSSSB is conducting the exam for the post code 134/17,133/17, 124/17,125/17,136/17,139/17,142/17,143/17,135/17,60/14 and 91/17.

DSSSB September exam admit card: Steps to download

1) Visit the online application registration system of DSSSB

2) Click on the link to download admit card

3) Enter application number and date of birth

4) Click on Login

7) Admit card will be displayed on the screen

8) Download it on your computer and take a printout

Candidates must check the admit card for discrepancy, if any. The admit card must be carried to the examination Centre.

