DSSSB admit cards for craft instructors and other recruitment exams released

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 12:52 IST

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released e- admit card for various recruitment exams including craft instructors, section officer (horticulture), community organisers, field clerk and welfare organiser (male). The recruitment exams for these posts will be conducted on October 6, 2019.

Candidates are advised to download their e-admit card to appear for first tier examination. Candidates can login using their registration number.

DSSSB has also released the admit card for online CBT that will be conducted on September 30, October 1, 3 and 4 in first shift for post code 2/17- Grade IV (DASS).

How to download DSSSB e- admit card 2019:

Visit the official website of DSSSB at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR OFFLINE EXAMINATION DATED 06.10.2019 FOR THE POST CODES 103/14, 109/14, 126/14, 28/12, 36/12, 51/12 AND 57/15’

At the bottom of the page, click on the checkbox that reads - First tier

A login dialogue box will open

Key in your registration number, chose the name of the post

Enter your date of birth and captcha and submit

Your admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 12:52 IST