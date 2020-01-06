e-paper
DSSSB PGT TGT recruitment 2020: 3358 vacancies notified, check details here

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 3358 vacancies of PGT (Post Graduate Teacher), TGT (Trained Graduate Teacher), Physical Education Teacher, Domestic Science Teacher, Music Teacher, Drawing Teacher and Librarian.

Jan 06, 2020
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
DSSSB PGT TGT recruitment 2020. (Screengrab)
Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board has released an official notification to fill 3358 vacancies of PGT (Post Graduate Teacher), TGT (Trained Graduate Teacher), Physical Education Teacher, Domestic Science Teacher, Music Teacher, Drawing Teacher and Librarian on its official website. Candidates interested and eligible for the post can apply online at dsssb.delhi.gov.in from January 24, 2020, onwards. The registration will end on February 23, 2020.

Application fee:

Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 100. On the other hand, women applicants and candidates from the reserved category are exempted from the payment of application fee.

Educational Qualification:

• PGT

Master’s Degree in the subject concerned from any recognized University. Degree / Diploma in training /Education/Having obtained a Ph.D Degree in the subject concerned from a recognized University/Institution. OR/Having obtained First Division in Higher Secondary, Degree and Post Graduate Examination with the Mandatory condition that the candidate will acquire the B.Ed. / B.T. qualification within a period not exceeding three years from the date of his joining the service

• Physical Education Teacher

Graduate with Bachelor of Physical Education (B.P.Ed.) or it’s equivalent.

• Domestic Science Teacher

Bachelor’s Degree in Domestic Science/Home Science from a recognized University/Institute and Bachelor’s in Education with Domestic Science/Home Science as a Teaching Subject

• TGT Computer Science

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Application (BCA) from a Recognized University. OR Graduation in Computer Science from a recognized university. (Provided that the Computer science subject must be studied in all years as the main subject) OR BE/B.Tech (Computer Science/Information Technology) from a recognized university OR Graduation in any subject and ‘A’ level course from DOEACC Ministry of Information Communication and Technology Govt. of India.

For more details candidates are advised to read the official notification here: 

