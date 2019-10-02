DSSSB Results for Patwari, Grade 2 exams declared at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

education

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 12:14 IST

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has declared the results for the recruitment exams conducted for Patwari and Grade 2 posts. Candidates can check their results online at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

DSSSB PATWARI RESULT:

DSSSB had conducted the recruitment exams for 140 vacancies.for the post of Patwari. The exam was conducted from June 16 to 18.

Shortlisted candidates for the post of Patwari will have to fill e-dossier module available in the OARS Module in DSSSB Online Website. The e-dossier link shall be active from October 4 to 18, 2019.

cutoff:

General ------84.50,

OBC ----77.01

SC---74.33

ST --- 63.50

EXSM--- 61.25

DSSSB GRADE 2 RESULT:

DSSSB has also declared the result of Grade 2 (DASS) exam. A total of 2612 candidates have cleared the exam. The exam was conducted on July 16 to 19 and July 22 to 25.

DSSSB had invited 266 vacancies.

Cutoff:

General---- 146.35

OBC--- 128.66

SC--- 123.35

ST -- 117.34

