DST sanctions Rs 115 crores to IIT Jodhpur to set up tech and innovation hub

DST sanctions Rs 115 crores to IIT Jodhpur to set up tech and innovation hub

The TIH at IIT Jodhpur, named as iHub Drishti, is being incorporated as a section-8 company with the initial seed funding from the DST.

education Updated: Aug 18, 2020 18:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jodhpur
Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur.
Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur. (iitj.ac.in)
         

The Department of Science and Technology (DST) has sanctioned Rs 115 cr to the Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur (IIT) under the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NMICPS) to set up a technology and innovation hub (TIH) on computer vision and augmented and virtual reality (CV and AR-VR), said a release.

The TIH at IIT Jodhpur, named as iHub Drishti, is being incorporated as a section-8 company with the initial seed funding from the DST. The five verticals that iHub Drishti will focus on are dependable computer vision for autonomous systems, bio and medical imaging for healthcare and ecological sustainability, and intelligent multimedia platform for digital learning, computer vision, and AR-VR for Industry 4.0 and artificial intelligence-driven augmented and virtual reality applications.

Prof Santanu Chaudhury, director, IIT Jodhpur, who chairs the hub governing board said: “The iHub Drishti will engage in application directed research and translation of research outcomes to products and processes in collaboration with academic and industrial partners from India and abroad.”

He said the centre will support and nurture start-up ecosystems, operate upskilling and reskilling programs and intend to enable and drive appropriate technology interventions in the relevant areas by the state and central ministries. “It will host teams of faculty members, research scholars, developers, and scientists who will work towards achieving the targets of the hub,” the director said.

iHub Drishti project director Prof Mayank Vatsa said the hub will create an ecosystem in and around the thematic areas and building collaborations with other TIHs to foster the overall growth and development of CPS technologies.

“iHub Drishti will create state-of-the-art infrastructure facilities that will cater to the national need. In five years’ time frame, iHub Drishti will become the anchoring agency for technological innovations in the areas of Computer Vision, Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality,” he added.

