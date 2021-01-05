DTE Assam Junior Instructor and Scientific Assistant admit card 2021 released, here’s direct link

education

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 18:19 IST

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Assam on Tuesday released the admit card for Junior Instructor and Scientific Assistant recruitment exam on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can download their call letters online at dte.assam.gov.in.

According to the schedule, the directorate will conduct the recruitment examination for Junior Instructor and Scientific Assistant posts on January 17, 2021.

Direct link to download DTE Assam Junior Instructor and Scientific Assistant admit card 2021.

How to download DTE Assam Junior Instructor and Scientific Assistant admit card 2021:

Visit the official website at dte.assam.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “DOWNLOAD E-ADMIT CARD FOR THE POST OF “JUNIOR INSTRUCTOR” AND “SCIENTIFIC ASSISTANT”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The DTE Assam Junior Instructor and Scientific Assistant admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the hall ticket and take its print out for future use.