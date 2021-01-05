e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 05, 2021-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / DTE Assam Junior Instructor and Scientific Assistant admit card 2021 released, here’s direct link

DTE Assam Junior Instructor and Scientific Assistant admit card 2021 released, here’s direct link

DTE Assam Junior Instructor and Scientific Assistant admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can download their call letters online at dte.assam.gov.in.

education Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 18:19 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
DTE Assam Junior Instructor and Scientific Assistant admit card 2021.
DTE Assam Junior Instructor and Scientific Assistant admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
         

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Assam on Tuesday released the admit card for Junior Instructor and Scientific Assistant recruitment exam on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can download their call letters online at dte.assam.gov.in.

According to the schedule, the directorate will conduct the recruitment examination for Junior Instructor and Scientific Assistant posts on January 17, 2021.

Direct link to download DTE Assam Junior Instructor and Scientific Assistant admit card 2021.

How to download DTE Assam Junior Instructor and Scientific Assistant admit card 2021:

Visit the official website at dte.assam.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “DOWNLOAD E-ADMIT CARD FOR THE POST OF “JUNIOR INSTRUCTOR” AND “SCIENTIFIC ASSISTANT”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The DTE Assam Junior Instructor and Scientific Assistant admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the hall ticket and take its print out for future use.

tags
top news
India to sign $2.5-billion contract for 56 transport planes for IAF
India to sign $2.5-billion contract for 56 transport planes for IAF
China flies choppers over Lhasa in military drill to tame Tibet
China flies choppers over Lhasa in military drill to tame Tibet
Covid-19 worries force UK PM Boris Johnson to call off India visit
Covid-19 worries force UK PM Boris Johnson to call off India visit
China tried to change status quo by force in Ladakh, says MoD review
China tried to change status quo by force in Ladakh, says MoD review
Govt recommends citizens to get vaccinated. Check eligibility, required documents here
Govt recommends citizens to get vaccinated. Check eligibility, required documents here
Camping advert of man eating bat sandwich investigated in Australia
Camping advert of man eating bat sandwich investigated in Australia
Bihar prepared for Covid-19 vaccination drive, says CM Nitish Kumar
Bihar prepared for Covid-19 vaccination drive, says CM Nitish Kumar
‘Farmers adamant’: Govt fails to pacify protestors; watch what happened in meet
‘Farmers adamant’: Govt fails to pacify protestors; watch what happened in meet
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In