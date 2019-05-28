DU Admission 2019: Cutoff relief for students as all MILs included in DU list

Marks of students who have Modern Indian Languages (MILs) as one of their main subjects in class 12 will not be deducted when they enroll in undergraduate courses in Delhi University (DU) colleges this year. The university has included all 21 MILs, mentioned in the eighth schedule of the Constitution, in the list of academic subjects.

Till now, a few modern Indian languages such as Nepali, Assamese and Tamil, Malayalam, Odiya and Marathi were not mentioned in DU’s academic subject list. And thus, students would have a 2.5 % deduction in their aggregate marks when they included these languages in their “best of four” subjects.

Rasal Singh, member of the university’s standing committee of the academic council (AC), said, “The 2.5% deduction was a major drawback for state board students because they generally take the language they speak as an elective subject in class 12. The university this time decided to make the process more inclusive for them and revised the list of academic subjects and included all MILs in the list.”

Colleges across the Delhi University, however, offer relaxation in cutoff if candidates choose MILs as a subject while enrolling in the BA/B Com (programme).

The university’s admission committee included a few state education board subjects, including those from the Uttar Pradesh (UP) board, Maharashtra board, Andhra Pradesh board and Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) board in the academic list. The list had only subjects taught in Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)-affiliated schools in class 12 till last year.

Among the state board subjects now considered as main academic subjects are biochemistry from the J&K board, civics from the UP board and statistics from the Maharashtra board.

“Most of these subjects have the same syllabus as taught in other subjects in CBSE-affiliated schools. For instance, the syllabus of J&K board’s biochemistry is same as CBSE’s class 12 Biology and UP board’s civics is same and CBSE’s political science. These subjects were treated as vocational subjects till last year,” said a member of the admission committee, who wished not to be named.

The University has asked state board students to get attested letters from their school in case their class 12 subjects are not mentioned in DU’s list of disciplines.

First Published: May 28, 2019 14:33 IST