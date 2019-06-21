DU Admissions 2019: Trials for ECA quota to begin June 25

Delhi University (DU) on Thursday released guidelines for undergraduate admissions under the extra-curricular activities (ECA) quota for which preliminary trials will begin on June 25.

There are 14 recognised activities -- creative writing, dance, debate, digital media, fine arts, music, music instrumental (Indian), music instrumental (western), theatre, quiz, divinity, NCC, NSS and yoga -- under the ECA quota this year for which candidates will have to appear in trials for their preferred discipline.

Trials will happen at two levels— preliminary and finals. 75 marks will be based on trials and the remaining 25 on certificates submitted by candidates. The dates of final trials will be announced later.

According to the guidelines, candidates have to report at the trial venues with photocopies of their registration receipt and a photo identification proof such as Aadhaar card, passport, pan card, driving licence, school ID card or class 12 board exam admit card.

The parents and person accompanying the candidates are not allowed to be present at the auditions or trials. For the creative writing trial, candidates will be given topics on the spot. The candidates can write in the form of poem or prose on the given topic within 300 words. Candidates will be given 30 minutes to complete the trial.

During dance trials, candidates have to come with a prepared piece that does not exceed three minutes and provide information about it.

For classical dance, the use of film music is prohibited. For folk dance trials, candidates do not have to perform in traditional costumes. Make up and props are also not allowed during trials.

For singing, candidates will have to perform according to their choice for not more than three minutes on the spot.

In debate, candidates will be given on-the-spot topics and will be allowed 15 minutes for preparation. They will be given two minutes and 30 seconds to speak either for or against the topic.

“Candidates will be evaluated on the basis of their content, logical argument and manner of presentation. Emotional, obstinate and ornamental speech lacking content and logic will be penalised,” the guidelines say.

For photography, film making and animation, candidates are allowed cameras, tripod, audio accessories, pen drives and laptop. Candidates will be asked to click images or make a short clip on the theme/topic that will be provided at the venue.

In theatre, candidates will be allowed to perform a prepared piece not exceeding two-and-a-half minutes. “Candidates will be tested for their ability to play to the truth of a situation and character. In addition, candidates will be checked for clarity in speech, diction and volume,” the guidelines said.

