Home / Education / DU admissions 2020-21: Delhi University begins application process for foreign nationals, here’s all you need to know

DU admissions 2020-21: Delhi University begins application process for foreign nationals, here’s all you need to know

education Updated: Feb 11, 2020 18:39 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The University of Delhi has begun online application process for foreign nationals seeking admission to the undergraduate/postgraduate courses for the academic year 2020-2021. They can now visit the official website of the Delhi University - http://fsr.du.ac.in/ for detailed information.

The Delhi University offers various courses in UG, PG, MPhil, PhD, certificate, diploma, advanced diploma courses to foreign nationals. They have 500 different programmes to choose from.

The programmes on offer cover various disciplines like Arts, Social Sciences, Computer Science, Business Studies, Commerce, Management Studies, Natural and Applied Sciences, and Law.

As per DU, a foreign national is a person, who holds a Passport/ Citizenship of a country other than India. Those with an OCI/ PIO Card and having a passport of a country other than India are also considered foreign nationals.

Candidates will have to apply online since there is no offline application. The online form is common for all courses.

Foreign nationals applying for admission will have to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 1,500. One can make payment using credit card, debit card or netbanking.

Candidates should keep all the required documents ready before filling the application form.

A candidate, who wants to apply to St Stephen’s College, needs to approach the college directly. DU offers various programmes to foreign nationals under three categories:

* Self-financing students and applicants with scholarship other than Indian Council for Cultural Research (ICCR)

* Scholarship schemes of ICCR, Govt. of India

* Casual affiliation (to audit/credit courses, not leading to the award of any degree)

As per the procedure, self-financing students will have to apply online and attach all the required documents. They also need to submit attested hard copies of the online application form along with all necessary documents to FSR Office through post or self.

On the other hand, ICCR applicants need to submit application form with all necessary documents to FSR Office.

