DU Admissions: In Delhi University, 65% EWS, 57% ST seats still vacant

Even though colleges under the Delhi University have admitted more students than the number of total seats available under the first five cut-off lists this year, 65.9% of seats reserved for the economically weaker section (EWS) and 57% seats for Schedule Tribes (ST) are lying vacant. Similarly, around 18% seats for the Schedule Castes (SC) category are also vacant.

According to the data shared by the university admissions team, over 67,000 students have already been admitted against the available 62,000 seats in Delhi University’s (DU) 63 colleges. According to the reservation policy of India, 50% of the total seats are reserved for OBCs (27%), SCs (15%) and STs (7.5%) in government education institutions and government jobs. Besides, the Centre has this year introduced a 10% EWS quota as well.

In education institutions, the number of reserved seats varies with the number of admissions under the general category. This means the number of reserved seats also increased due to excessive admissions in DU.

As per the official data of actual admissions (in which students have submitted the fee), of the available 6,700 EWS seats, only 2,291 seats have been filled. As a result, 69.5% seats are vacant. Similarly, of the available 5,025 seats for ST candidates, only 2,162 (43%) got filled; and 8,448 (82%) of 10,050 seats available for SC candidate are filled as of now.

This year, while 34,262 applications were received under the SC category, 7,100 and 9,091 students applied under ST and EWS categories respectively.

The University on Monday launched a two-day special drive to give another chance to the reserved category students to correct all mistakes they made in their applications forms. However, very few students came forward, officials in the university’s admission committee said.

Hansraj Suman, chairperson of the DU’ SC, ST and OBC teachers’ association, said they had last week written to the vice-chancellor, Yogesh Tyagi, requesting him to fill the reserved category seats. “The major reason behind this is that the colleges keep very high cut-offs for the reserved category students as well. There is marginal difference between the general category students and the EWS category. The cut-offs for even the SC, ST and OBC categories are also very high,” he said.

Suman said the seats in specifically ST category are going vacant over the last few years. “The University’s special drives also do not help filling these seats because of the high-cut offs. Mostly, candidates from the state boards of Bihar, Jharkhand and north-east states apply under the ST quota in DU. But the students there do not score high marks in these state boards,” he said.

Rasal Singh, member of admissions committee, said low admissions under the EWS category happened because of “lack of awareness”. “This is newly introduced category and very few managed to get their certificates done to apply under take admission under it,” he said.

R K Dwivedi, who handles admission in Arybhatta College, said, “Many students first enrolled under the EWS category by submitting acknowledgment slips instead of EWS certificates. Later, they were absorbed under the general category as they met the eligibility criteria. This can also be the reason by the enrolment in this category remains low.”

Rajeev Gupta, chairperson of the admissions committee, said they are analysing the admission data.

“The problem is more in ST seats and the university is carrying out a special drive to fill these seats. Under the drive, students can make changes their forms. For instance, if anyone has entered the wrong category, they can change that,” he said.

