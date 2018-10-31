DU college approves retirement of teacher

The governing body of Delhi University’s (DU) Bharti College has approved the college’s internal complaints committee’s (ICC) recommendation of sending a faculty member on ‘compulsory retirement’ after he was found guilty of sexually harassing a student. The college on Tuesday sent the recommendation to DU vice chancellor Yogesh Tyagl’s office for approval.

According to a governing body member, the panel has passed a resolution and accepted the recommendation of the ICC. “The final decision will now be taken by the vice-chancellor, “the member said.

A student of Bharti College had written to vice-chancellor Yogesh Tyagi on February 6 to take action against a faculty member for allegedly harassing her over a period of time. She had accused the faculty member of sending her lewd messages and making obscene phone calls until she confronted him in April 2017 and recorded the act of confrontation. She had also submitted the video clip to the vice-chancellor as evidence. Bharti college principal Mukti Sanyal refused to comment saying that the matter is under process.

First Published: Oct 31, 2018 13:55 IST