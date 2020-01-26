e-paper
Home / Education / DU recruitment 2020: Shyam Lal College to fill 40 vacancies of Assistant Professor, here’s direct link to apply

DU recruitment 2020: Shyam Lal College to fill 40 vacancies of Assistant Professor, here’s direct link to apply

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 40 vacancies of Assistant Professors in various departments at Shyam Lal College. Read on to know more...

education Updated: Jan 26, 2020 15:29 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
DU recruitment 2020. (Representational image)
DU recruitment 2020. (Representational image)(Unsplash )
         

Shyam Lal College, Delhi University has invited online applications for the recruitment of Assistant Professors in various departments. The notification in this regard was published on Employment News dated January 25-31, 2020. As per the notification, the last date for the receipt of application is two weeks from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment news. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post online at colrec.du.ac.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 40 vacancies of Assistant Professors in various departments at Shyam Lal College. Out of which, 14 vacancies are for commerce, three for computer sciences, 5 for economics, 5 for English, 3 for Hindi, 2 for history, 2 for maths, 4 for political science, and 2 for the environmental science department.

Educational Qualification:

1. A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant /allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign University.

2. Candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or CSIR (exemptions from NET and having acquired Ph.D. shall be granted in accordance with UGC Regulations.)

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here: 

