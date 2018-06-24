DU second cut off list 2018 released, here’s direct link to check

The Delhi University on Sunday announced the second cut-off list for merit-based admissions in undergraduate courses. Students can take admissions from Monday until June 27 under the second cut-off list (check the timing).

If you have cleared the cutoff, log on to the online admission portal and select the college and programme you want, and then take a printout of the registration form. You should then proceed to the college, with all the documents required, and get them verified.

DU second cut-off list for arts and commerce: Here’s direct link to check

DU second cut-off list for science: Here’s direct link to check

The applicants will be required to carry the following set of original documents and self-attested photocopies of the documents.

* Class X Board Examination Certificate

* Class X mark sheet (In case of CBSE, mark sheet & certificate are same)

* Class XII mark sheet

* Class XII provisional certificate/ original certificate

* Recent character certificate, issued either by the Principal of the school last attended or Class-1 Gazetted Officer.

* If applicable SC/ST/PwD/CW/KM certificate (In the name of the applicant) issued by the competent authority.

* If applicable OBC (non-creamy layer) certificate ( In the name of the applicant) caste must be in central list issued by http://ncbc.nic.in

* Transfer certificates from school/ college as well as Migration certificate from Board/University are required from those students who have passed senior secondary exam from outside Delhi.

* At least two passport size self-attested photographs.

They should also carry a bundle of self-attested photocopies of all the required documents, in addition to the originals.

Aspirants should read Delhi University’s notification regarding the process of admission in merit-based courses after the declaration of cut-offs here.

“In case you do not get the college of your choice, it does not matter. You should get a seat in a college where you qualify; later on if you want you can cancel your admission and seek transfer if you qualify in a later list,” Amrita Bajaj, the deputy dean of students’ welfare, had said earlier this month.

This year, the university will only release five cutoff lists and if there are seats left it will conduct a centralised counselling to fill the seats in colleges. Last year, the university had announced 11 cutoff lists. The first cut-off list was announced on June 18 this year and the third cut-off list is scheduled to be released on June 30, 2018.

(With inputs from HT correspondent)