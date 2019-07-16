DU teachers’ association opposes EWS quota in faculty recruitment

education

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 08:53 IST

Opposing the “hasty” implementation of the EWS (economically weaker section) quota in recruitment of teaching staff, which they say would result in displacement of ad hoc teachers, scores of Delhi University teachers staged a protest at the Vice Chancellor’s office, here on Monday.

Rajib Ray, president of the Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA), told IANS they were demanding reconsideration by the university, the Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD) and the University Grant Commission (UGC) of the decision of the EWS reservation in appointment of faculty.

The quota implementation must be kept on hold until additional posts were sanctioned, he said.

“We have also demanded re-appointment of all ad hoc teachers on the first day of the new session. Issues of illegal recovery from salaries and early processing of promotion cases be also raised as part of action plan,” Ray said.

According to the DUTA officer-bearers, the protest will resume on Tuesday.

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 08:53 IST