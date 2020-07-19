e-paper
Home / Education / DUET 2020 Date: NTA to conduct Delhi University entrance test from September 4

DUET 2020 Date: NTA to conduct Delhi University entrance test from September 4

DUET 2020:Delhi University has decided to conduct its admission entrance tests from September 4 to 12. The decision was taken in a meeting that was held by DU admission committee on Saturday, July 18

education Updated: Jul 19, 2020 10:47 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
DUET 2020 date
DUET 2020 date(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

DUET 2020: Delhi University has decided to conduct its admission entrance tests from September 4 to 12. The decision was taken in a meeting that was held by DU Admission committee on Saturday, July 18.The standing committee of academic council will again hold an online meeting on Monday, July 20 to discuss about other details of conducting the DUET 2020.

National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the entrance tests for undergraduate, post graduates, MPhil and PhD programmes.

Delhi University has started its registration process on June 20. Originally, the last date to apply for admissions was July 4 which has been extended till July 31.

Check DUET 2020 UG information brochure

Check DUET 2020 PG information brochure

Check DUET 2020 Mphil, PhD information brochure

DUET 2020: Scheme of exam

Mode of Examination-- LAN Based CBT (Computer Based Test)

Duration --2 Hours

Type of Questions--- Multiple Choice Question

Marks per question ---- 4 (four) for each correct response

Scoring ----minus 1 negative marking for incorrect response

Medium of Paper--- English only (Language courses may have exception)

(with inputs from Fareeha Iftikhar in Delhi)

