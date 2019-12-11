e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 11, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 11, 2019
Home / Education

DUTA Protest: Teachers take out march demanding one-time regulation to absorb ad hocs

The HRD Ministry has agreed to some of the urgent demands of DUTA, including the amendment to the August 28 Delhi University circular and the counting of past services in all pending cases of promotions as per the 2018 Career Advancement Scheme, the association said.

education Updated: Dec 11, 2019 09:48 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Members of Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) hold placards and shout slogans during a protest demanding the withdrawal of University's August 28 letter which involves appointment of ad-hoc and guest lecturers
Members of Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) hold placards and shout slogans during a protest demanding the withdrawal of University's August 28 letter which involves appointment of ad-hoc and guest lecturers(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
         

Scores of Delhi University teachers took out a ‘Maha rally’ on Tuesday, demanding one-time regulation for absorption of ad-hoc teachers.

They also accused police of using water canons to disperse the protesters.

President of the Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) Rajib Ray said police barricades, use of force and water cannons did not deter teachers who marched through the North Campus.

The government and the university administration must understand that the demand for justice cannot be defeated by use of brute force, he said.

The teachers have camped outside the vice-chancellor’s office to press for their demands.

The HRD Ministry has agreed to some of the urgent demands of DUTA, including the amendment to the August 28 Delhi University circular and the counting of past services in all pending cases of promotions as per the 2018 Career Advancement Scheme, the association said.

The August 28 circular mandated appointment of guest teachers against substantive vacancies.

However, the demands for absorption and the counting of total years of service for promotions have not been conceded by the ministry, they said.

The inhuman and exploitative conditions under which ad-hoc teachers have been forced to work for many years, including the denial of minimum employee rights like maternity leave, etc., can only be mitigated through absorption, said one of the protesters.

DUTA has urged the HRD Ministry and the DU vice-chancellor to initiate further dialogue on all the urgent and pending issues.

The teachers have been on an indefinite strike for their demands and boycotting all official duties, including invigilation during exams.

tags
top news
Citizenship Bill in Rajya Sabha today, Northeast erupts in protest
Citizenship Bill in Rajya Sabha today, Northeast erupts in protest
Shiv Sena may get home, NCP likely to get finance portfolio in Maharashtra
Shiv Sena may get home, NCP likely to get finance portfolio in Maharashtra
From phones to air travel, rates could go up as govt revisits GST slabs
From phones to air travel, rates could go up as govt revisits GST slabs
6 people, including police officer, killed in New Jersey gunbattle
6 people, including police officer, killed in New Jersey gunbattle
Woman tears 20-yr-old’s shirt during train fight, held for molestation
Woman tears 20-yr-old’s shirt during train fight, held for molestation
Indian-origin doctor used cancer fears to sexually assault women in UK: Cops
Indian-origin doctor used cancer fears to sexually assault women in UK: Cops
3rd T20I Ind Predicted XI - Kohli needs to make crucial changes in decider
3rd T20I Ind Predicted XI - Kohli needs to make crucial changes in decider
India moving from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Rape in India’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
India moving from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Rape in India’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
trending topics
HTLS 2019Citizenship BillAmit ShahSara Ali KhanDabangg 3Chhapaak trailerNIOS ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Rohit SharmaHuman Rights Day 2019EPF contributions

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News