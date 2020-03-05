Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2020: Application process to start from today

education

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 12:01 IST

The Railway Recruitment Cell has released a notification for Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2020 on its official website at http://rrcer.com/. RRB has released 2,792 vacancies in various division of Eastern Railway - Howrah, Sealdah, Malda, Asansol, Kanchrapara, Liluah, Jamalpur and West Bengal.

The application process for Eastern Railway Recruitment 2020 will commence from today, March 5 and it will close on April 4, which is also the last date for fee payment.

Vacancies: Division wise

There are 659 vacancies in Howrah division, while Sealdah and Malda have 526 and 101 vacancies, respectively. Asansol division carries 412 vacancies. Kanchrapara, Lilua and Jamalpur have 206, 204 and 984 vacancies, respectively.

Eligibility

One should have passed class 8th or 10th exam with at least 50 per cent marks to be eligible for Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment exam. You should also possess NCVT/ SCVT ITI Certificate in Related Trade. Besides, you should be in the age group of 15-24 years.

Fee Payment

Candidates belonging to general, other backward class (OBC) and economically weaker section (EWS) have to pay Rs 100 as exam fee. On the other hand, those belonging to Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Physically Handicapped category don’t have to pay any fee. Women candidates are also exempt from fee payment.

Those interested can apply through online mode and pay fee using credit card, debit card or net banking.