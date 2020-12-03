e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 03, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Education Ministry sets up task force for preparing roadmap on technical education in mother tongue

Education Ministry sets up task force for preparing roadmap on technical education in mother tongue

The decision was taken by the minister at a high-level meeting chaired by him.

education Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 10:20 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
New Delhi
Union Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.
Union Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.(ANI file)
         

The Education Ministry set up a task force on Wednesday for preparing a roadmap on imparting technical education, including engineering courses, in mother tongue, according to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’.

The decision was taken by the minister at a high-level meeting chaired by him.

“The meeting today is a step in the direction towards achieving the prime minister’s vision that students may pursue professional courses such as medicine, engineering and law in their mother tongue. No language will be imposed on any student but enabling provisions should be made so that bright students are not deprived of technical education due to lack of knowledge of the English language,” Nishank said.

“A task force for preparing a roadmap on imparting technical education in mother tongue was formed today. The task force set up under the chairmanship of Secretary, Higher Education will take into consideration the suggestions made by various stakeholders and will submit a report in a month,” he said.

Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare; IIT Directors, academicians and senior officials of the ministry were present during the meeting whose agenda was to discuss and deliberate on implementation of the new National Education Policy (NEP).

The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the National Institutes of Technology (NITs) will start offering engineering courses in mother tongue from next academic year. The decision was taken at a review meeting chaired by Nishank last week.

“A seminal decision was made to start technical education, especially engineering courses, imparting education in mother tongue (and this) will be opened from next academic year. A few IITs and NITs are being shortlisted for the same,” a senior ministry official had said.

tags
top news
Amit Shah assures Tamil Nadu, Kerala CMs of help over Cyclone Burevi
Amit Shah assures Tamil Nadu, Kerala CMs of help over Cyclone Burevi
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh leaves for Delhi, to meet Amit Shah ahead of talks with farmers
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh leaves for Delhi, to meet Amit Shah ahead of talks with farmers
Farmers’ protest: Closed border points affect vehicular traffic in outer, east Delhi
Farmers’ protest: Closed border points affect vehicular traffic in outer, east Delhi
India’s Covid-19 caseload crosses 9.5 million with 35,551 new cases
India’s Covid-19 caseload crosses 9.5 million with 35,551 new cases
Delhi’s AQI improves marginally but remains in very poor category
Delhi’s AQI improves marginally but remains in very poor category
Cyclone Burevi just 40 km away from Mannar, IMD issues red alert for 4 districts of Kerala
Cyclone Burevi just 40 km away from Mannar, IMD issues red alert for 4 districts of Kerala
‘Has many ways to get wickets’: Moody calls India quick ‘exciting package’
‘Has many ways to get wickets’: Moody calls India quick ‘exciting package’
Watch: IAF testfires Akash missile, Russian Igla amid China border tension
Watch: IAF testfires Akash missile, Russian Igla amid China border tension
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers ProtestDelhi air qualityIndia vs Australia Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In