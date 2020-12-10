e-paper
ADVERTISEMENT
Education and security of students equally important amid pandemic: Education minister

Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Thursday said that the Central government is giving equal importance to the education and security of the students amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

education Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 14:42 IST
ANI | Posted by Nilesh Mathur
New Delhi
Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Thursday said that the Central government is giving equal importance to the education and security of the students amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)
         

While interacting with teachers, parents and students on upcoming exams, the Minister said, “For us, your education and your security are equally important to us. Firstly, your security is important, and then, adjacent to that is your education. The slight inconvenience that students have experienced during the lockdown will eventually be wither away.”

Answering a question on the cancellation of exams for the year 2021 due to pandemic, Pokhriyal said that there is no question on cancellation. “NEET 2021 would be conducted,” he said.

On whether next year’s NEET will be conducted online or offline mode, he said that the ministry is open to looking at the possibility of conducting the exams in online mode.

On the issue of re-opening the schools, the Minister said that as many as 17 states have reopened the schools amid low attendance. He further said, “We have let it to the state government for them to decide on the issue.”

Furthermore, he said, the CBSE has been working constantly for the board examination. “Considering the many concerns, CBSE has reduced the syllabus for Class 10 and 12 board exam 2021 by 30 per cent,” the Union Minister added.

He also said that the government will continue to engage with all stakeholders in the education department to look into their concerns and bring out necessary solutions.

