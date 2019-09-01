Education department initiates auditing scheme for Rajasthan’s government colleges

education

The college education department has initiated an annual auditing programme (AAP) for 252 government colleges in Rajasthan under which each college will be given a state rank.

According to a press release issued by the department on Saturday, the development plan of the colleges will be decided as per the ranks of the colleges.

The colleges will be ranked on eight parameters including education facilities, student help centre facility, organisational arrangements, organisation management, development opportunities of the faculty, quality ranking of the faculty and role of institution in social development. The performance of various schemes for the college education will also be a decisive factor for the ranking, the release stated.

More than 50 teams of principal, assistant professor and associate professor have been constituted to carry out the evaluation of the colleges. A team of three will be decided through lottery so as to carry out a fair evaluation, the press release stated.

Dr Vinod Kumar Bharadwaj, in-charge of the programme in the college education department, said that the evaluation formats of the colleges are ready and the procedure of the programme has been initiated.

