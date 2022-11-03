Education in Ireland to hold education fairs in India in November

Education in Ireland, the Irish government’s national brand promoting Irish Higher Education Institutions will host education fairs in five cities in November.

The fair will be held in Delhi on November 19. On November 20, it will take place in Pune, on November 23 in Mumbai, on November 26 in Chennai and on November 27 in Bangalore.

The fairs will offer an overview of education opportunities in Ireland for Indian students looking to study abroad in 2023-2024, an official statement said.

“Being one of the premier global educational hubs, over 6000+ Indian students chose Ireland last year as their study abroad destination at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels. Keeping the same in mind, 16 top Irish Higher Education Institutes (HEIs) will be visiting India to invite students from all over the country and to highlight the ample opportunities Ireland has to offer,” it added.

Barry O’Driscoll, Regional Manager, India & South Asia for Education in Ireland said, “Irish universities are ranked among the top 5% worldwide for their quality of education…Education in Ireland’s first post-pandemic education roadshow will present students with an opportunity to explore and find the right courses and indeed career prospects by interacting face-to-face and directly with representatives of Irish higher education institutions…We eagerly look forward to engaging with students, clearing doubts, and helping them to prepare for a smooth study abroad journey.”

For more details, students can visit https://bit.ly/PREINOV