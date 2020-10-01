e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 01, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal to address students’ queries on NEP today

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal to address students’ queries on NEP today

Minister Pokhriyal will be responding to the student’s questions on his official social media handles. Students can raise their questions with #NEPTransformingIndia.

education Updated: Oct 01, 2020 11:58 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.(PTI file)
         

The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank,’ will address the queries of students regarding the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 on October 1, 2020. Minister Pokhriyal will be responding to the student’s questions on his official social media handles. Students can raise their questions with #NEPTransformingIndia on his social media handles. The live session will also be held on the minister’s official Facebook page.

On September 28, Pokhriyal on his official twitter handle wrote, “Dear students, on 1st October I will be answering all your queries related to #NEP2020 that you shared earlier with me on my Twitter page. Save the Date and feel free to spread the word.”

 

Earlier from September 8 to 25, the government had organised Shiksha Parv, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed students at the School Education Conclave on NEP.

During the conclave, PM Modi said, “After the NEP came, there has been much discussion on what will be the language of instruction. Here we have to understand one scientific fact that language is the medium of education, not entire education itself. People caught in too much of bookish knowledge often fail to grasp this distinction. Whatever language the child can learn easily in should be the medium of instruction.”

tags
top news
China’s resurrection of 1959 LAC claim may be first step. India preps for fallout
China’s resurrection of 1959 LAC claim may be first step. India preps for fallout
First modified Boeing 777 aircraft, part of Air India One fleet for PM, to arrive in Delhi today
First modified Boeing 777 aircraft, part of Air India One fleet for PM, to arrive in Delhi today
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka to meet Hathras rape victim’s family today
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka to meet Hathras rape victim’s family today
US isn’t yet keen on formalising Quad, says state department official
US isn’t yet keen on formalising Quad, says state department official
India moves terrain-hugging Nirbhay missiles with 1,000-km range to defend LAC
India moves terrain-hugging Nirbhay missiles with 1,000-km range to defend LAC
Dalit woman gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur dies; two arrested
Dalit woman gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur dies; two arrested
Moderna says Covid-19 vaccine unlikely to be ready before US election: Report
Moderna says Covid-19 vaccine unlikely to be ready before US election: Report
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In