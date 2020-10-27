e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 27, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Education minister reviews progress of Institutes of Eminence

Education minister reviews progress of Institutes of Eminence

The Union Education ministry is planning to set up a dedicated portal, where world class research papers from Indian higher education institutions would be showcased

education Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 08:56 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Joydeep Sen Gupta
HT Correspondent | Edited by Joydeep Sen Gupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said an incentive mechanism for institutions would be developed to reward the IoEs that are doing well.
Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said an incentive mechanism for institutions would be developed to reward the IoEs that are doing well.(File photo)
         

The Union Education ministry is planning to set up a dedicated portal, where world class research papers from Indian higher education institutions (HEIs) would be showcased.

Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ held a meeting to review the progress made under the Institutes of Eminence (IoEs) scheme, where the plan was discussed.

“Various topics were discussed during the meeting such as what measures can be taken to accelerate the recruitment of international faculty. The progress of IoEs shall be mapped with the indicators of The QS World University Rankings and international standards,” Nishank tweeted.

The minister said an incentive mechanism for institutions would be developed to reward the IoEs that are doing well. An integrated portal containing world-class research from all HEIs would be made, he added.

Plans are afoot to take measures for a better perception of IoEs. Officials were directed to develop an elaborate strategy, including with both qualitative and quantitative parameters, for brand building of the institutes, Nishank said.

Also read | India becoming a global education hub, says Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’

National Education Policy (NEP) recommendations such as multiple entry and exit, online degrees, multidisciplinary, etc. shall be leveraged to ensure the success of IoEs, he further tweeted.

The government had initiated the IoE scheme to catapault reputed Indian institutions among the top 100 globally ranked institutions.

Several Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Delhi University, Banaras Hindu University, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) fall in that category.

tags
top news
India to get 5 military theatre commands, one each for China and Pak
India to get 5 military theatre commands, one each for China and Pak
India, US to sign BECA agreement during 2+2 dialogue
India, US to sign BECA agreement during 2+2 dialogue
SC to decide today whether Hathras trial should be shifted out of UP
SC to decide today whether Hathras trial should be shifted out of UP
PM Modi to distribute loans to 300K street vendors under PM SVANidhi Scheme
PM Modi to distribute loans to 300K street vendors under PM SVANidhi Scheme
Hathras gangrape case: Bareilly STF reaches woman’s village
Hathras gangrape case: Bareilly STF reaches woman’s village
‘A momentous day’: Trump hails Barrett’s confirmation as SC justice
‘A momentous day’: Trump hails Barrett’s confirmation as SC justice
PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi in another face-off on Wednesday in Bihar polls
PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi in another face-off on Wednesday in Bihar polls
After Trump’s ‘filthy India air’ remark, PM Modi highlights carbon emissions
After Trump’s ‘filthy India air’ remark, PM Modi highlights carbon emissions
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar PollIndia Covid 19 TallyNEET MDS 2021Dilip RayBigg Boss 14 written updateKKR vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In