IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Education ministry extends JNU V-C Jagadesh Kumar’s term
JNU Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) said the ministry’s decision to extend the current vice chancellor’s tenure was “shocking”.(ANI file photo)
JNU Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) said the ministry’s decision to extend the current vice chancellor’s tenure was “shocking”.(ANI file photo)
education

Education ministry extends JNU V-C Jagadesh Kumar’s term

JNU registrar Pramod Kumar confirmed receiving the letter from the ministry on Friday. Despite repeated attempts, the V-C did not respond to calls and texts sent for his comment.
READ FULL STORY
By Fareeha Iftikhar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 04:07 AM IST

New Delhi: The union education ministry on Friday allowed Jawaharlal Nehru University vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar, whose term was going to end on January 26, to continue in his position “until further orders”.

HT had reported on Friday that Kumar’s term was likely to be extended since the the appointment process for the new V-C has been delayed.

In a letter addressed to JNU Registrar, union secretary to the government of India PK Singh wrote, “The undersigned is directed to refer to the subject mentioned above and to say that the incumbent V-C of the Jawaharlal Nehru University, Prof Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, whose five-year term is to complete on 26.01.2021 is allowed to continue in the office, notwithstanding the expiry of the tenure till his successor is appointed and enters upon office in terms of provisions of statue 3(4) of JNU Act, 1966 of until further orders.”

JNU registrar Pramod Kumar confirmed receiving the letter from the ministry on Friday. Despite repeated attempts, the V-C did not respond to calls and texts sent for his comment.


Kumar’s tenure as JNU V-C had been marked by several protests and controversies, including the 2016 sedition row, and protests on hostel fee hike which was followed by an attack on campus by a masked mob in January 2020, which had left several students and teachers injured.

The Union education ministry, last October, had released an advertisement inviting applications for the position of vice-chancellor and, later, a three-member search panel was constituted to look after the recruitment process.

JNU Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) said the ministry’s decision to extend the current vice chancellor’s tenure was “shocking”.

“It has been over three months since the advertisement was released. A search committee is already there and still, a new V-C cannot be appointed by the government. It clearly shows that Kumar is close to the present government. We are trying to meet the education secretary to discuss this issue,” said Moushumi Basu, secretary, JNUTA.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jnu vice chancellor delhi
app
Close
e-paper
JNU Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) said the ministry’s decision to extend the current vice chancellor’s tenure was “shocking”.(ANI file photo)
JNU Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) said the ministry’s decision to extend the current vice chancellor’s tenure was “shocking”.(ANI file photo)
education

Education ministry extends JNU V-C Jagadesh Kumar’s term

By Fareeha Iftikhar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 04:07 AM IST
JNU registrar Pramod Kumar confirmed receiving the letter from the ministry on Friday. Despite repeated attempts, the V-C did not respond to calls and texts sent for his comment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ was conferred with the "Sahitya Gaurav Samman"(HT Photo)
Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ was conferred with the "Sahitya Gaurav Samman"(HT Photo)
education

'Conventional education has seen great upheaval for good in the form of NEP'

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 08:54 PM IST
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Friday said the conventional mode of education has now seen a great upheaval for good, in the form of the New Education Policy-2020 (NEP).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mumbai University. (HT file)
Mumbai University. (HT file)
education

MU to conduct annual convocation ceremony virtually this year

By Shreya Bhandary
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 08:37 PM IST
  • MU is one of many higher education institutes across the country which chose to conduct convocation ceremonies virtually this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parents from across the state have written to the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) over issues pertaining to private schools in the state. (Representative image)(Sunil Ghosh/HT)
Parents from across the state have written to the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) over issues pertaining to private schools in the state. (Representative image)(Sunil Ghosh/HT)
education

Maharashtra parents write to NCPCR over fee concerns

By Ankita Bhatkhande
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 08:08 PM IST
  • Parents from across the state have written to the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) over issues pertaining to private schools in the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Maharashtra government had last week announced the reopening of schools for Classes 5 to 8 based on the ground situation in respective regions. (Representational image)(Kunal Patil / HT File Photo)
The Maharashtra government had last week announced the reopening of schools for Classes 5 to 8 based on the ground situation in respective regions. (Representational image)(Kunal Patil / HT File Photo)
education

Schools for Classes 5 to 12 to reopen in Thane rural from Jan 27

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:44 PM IST
Schools for Classes 5 to 12 will reopen in the rural parts of Maharashtra's Thane district from January 27, an official said on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SCCL Recruitment(HT File)
SCCL Recruitment(HT File)
employment news

SCCL Recruitment: Application begins for 372 vacancies for various posts

Edited by Nandini
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 06:04 PM IST
  • The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), under ministry of coal has invited online applications for the recruitment against 372 vacancies for Fitter, Welder, Junior Staff Nurse and other posts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JEE Main 2021(PTI)
JEE Main 2021(PTI)
competitive exams

JEE Main 2021: Registration window closing tomorrow, check syllabus here

Edited by Nandini
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:26 PM IST
  • The online registration window for JEE Main 2021 is closing on Saturday, January 23. Candidates who have not yet registered for the exam can online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The last date to pay the registration fee is January 24.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A petition has been moved in Delhi High Court seeking direction to SDMC to send the requisition of as many as 1,132 vacant posts of Special Educator (Primary) to DSSSB.(HT File)
A petition has been moved in Delhi High Court seeking direction to SDMC to send the requisition of as many as 1,132 vacant posts of Special Educator (Primary) to DSSSB.(HT File)
employment news

DSSSB Recruitment: Plea in Delhi HC seeking directions to fill vacant posts

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:05 PM IST
The plea also sought directions to DSSSB to issue an advertisement within a week of receipt of such requisition.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Modi
PM Modi
education

PM Modi calls on youth to work for 'New India' through 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 03:45 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appealed to the youth to work for "New India" through "Atmanirbhar Bharat" campaign.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HSSC constable recruitment 2020(HT File)
HSSC constable recruitment 2020(HT File)
employment news

West Bengal Constable, SI Recruitment: Application begins for over 9K posts

Edited by Nandini
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 03:35 PM IST
  • WB Police Recruitment 2021: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has invited online applications for recruitment against vacancies for the post of constable, lady constable, sub-inspector, lady SI and SI of Police (armed branch).
READ FULL STORY
Close
The 156-year-old Patna College has volunteered for the first time for NAAC assessment. (Representational image)(HT file)
The 156-year-old Patna College has volunteered for the first time for NAAC assessment. (Representational image)(HT file)
admissions

NAAC accreditation: Bihar’s tally drops to below 100, deadline for all is 2022

By Arun Kumar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:22 PM IST
  • Bihar continues to fare poorly in the ranking of institutions by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) despite the fact that all institutions have to get accredited by next year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BPSC 66th answer key out(Shutterstock)
BPSC 66th answer key out(Shutterstock)
competitive exams

BPSC 66th prelims answer key released at bpsc.bih.nic.in, check details here

Edited by Nandini
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:16 PM IST
  • Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Thursday released the provisional answer key of its 66th combined competitive preliminary examination on its official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in
READ FULL STORY
Close
As per the schedule, the Bihar board exams for Class 12 will be conducted from February 2 to 13, while the exams for Class 10 will be held from February 17 to 24 in 2021.(Sanchit Khanna/HT file)
As per the schedule, the Bihar board exams for Class 12 will be conducted from February 2 to 13, while the exams for Class 10 will be held from February 17 to 24 in 2021.(Sanchit Khanna/HT file)
board exams

UP Board intermediate practical exams 2021 to begin from Feb 3, check details

By Rajeev Mullick
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:46 PM IST
  • The UP Board intermediate practical examinations will begin from February 3. The exams will be held in two phases -- February 3 to 12 and February 13 to 22.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Modi(PTI)
PM Modi(PTI)
education

Tezpur University Convocation| PM Modi emphasizes on new technology, innovation

Edited by Nandini
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:34 AM IST
  • Tezpur University 18th Convocation Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was addressing the graduating students and faculty of Tezpur University on the occasion of its 18th convocation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Modi(PTI)
PM Modi(PTI)
education

PM Modi to address 18th convocation of Assam's Tezpur University shortly

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:48 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 18th Convocation of Tezpur University in Assam today at 10.30 am through video conferencing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP