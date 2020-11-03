e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 03, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Educational institutes in Bengal to remain closed till November 30

Educational institutes in Bengal to remain closed till November 30

The West Bengal government on Monday said educational institutes will continue to remain closed till November 30 with all campus activities suspended, while cinema halls outside containment zones can keep screening films with 50 per cent occupancy.

education Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 09:15 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Kolkata
         

The West Bengal government on Monday said educational institutes will continue to remain closed till November 30 with all campus activities suspended, while cinema halls outside containment zones can keep screening films with 50 per cent occupancy.

In a notification issued late in the day, the government said cultural functions, religious gatherings and other congregations may be allowed outside containment zones in open space, provided safety measures are adhered to.

As part of the state government’s decision to extend the period for enforcing certain restrictions till November 30, “teaching-learning physical assemblies in schools (including Anganwandi centres), colleges and universities will continue to be disallowed”, the notification said.

Swimming pools (except for use of training of sports persons) will stay closed for the time being, while “cinemas/theatres/multiplexes will operate with up to 50% of their seating capacity (filled) in areas outside of containment zones,” the notification said.

The government also said that public occasions, sports, cultural events and congregations are subject to approvals from appropriate authorities.

Education minister Partha Chatterjee told reporters on Monday, the government was planning to start classes in colleges and universities from December 1, but a call on whether lessons would be imparted offline was yet to be taken.

He also said any decision about resuming classes in schools will be taken by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after Kali Puja, after taking into consideration all safety factors.

top news
Bihar polls: PM Modi to wrap up his campaigning with 2 rallies today
Bihar polls: PM Modi to wrap up his campaigning with 2 rallies today
LIVE: 8.05% voting recorded till 9am in second phase of Bihar assembly polls
LIVE: 8.05% voting recorded till 9am in second phase of Bihar assembly polls
India reports another low in daily Covid-19 cases in months at 38,310; recoveries over 7.6 million
India reports another low in daily Covid-19 cases in months at 38,310; recoveries over 7.6 million
Nitish Kumar will never become CM again after November 10: Chirag Paswan
Nitish Kumar will never become CM again after November 10: Chirag Paswan
US presidential elections headed for a tight finish: Polls
US presidential elections headed for a tight finish: Polls
First phase of Malabar exercise starts today: All you need to know
First phase of Malabar exercise starts today: All you need to know
Mercury dips further in Delhi, reaches 10°C
Mercury dips further in Delhi, reaches 10°C
On cusp of US election, who’s in lead? Trump vs Biden decoded with Arun Singh
On cusp of US election, who’s in lead? Trump vs Biden decoded with Arun Singh
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Tejashwi YadavIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In