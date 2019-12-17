e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 17, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 17, 2019
Home / Education / Educational institutes shut in Saharanpur due to cold wave

Educational institutes shut in Saharanpur due to cold wave

Cold wave conditions have intensified in several parts of Uttar Pradesh, including Prayagraj, following last weeks’ heavy rainfall in several parts of the state.

education Updated: Dec 17, 2019 16:32 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh)
The District Magistrate has ordered all schools in the district to remain shut from December 18 to 21. (Representational image)
The District Magistrate has ordered all schools in the district to remain shut from December 18 to 21. (Representational image)(HT file)
         

All schools and colleges will remain closed this week in Saharanpur due to cold wave conditions.

The District Magistrate has ordered all schools in the district to remain shut from December 18 to 21.

Engineering, medical and polytechnic colleges have also been asked to suspend classes as the mercury continues to drop in northern India.

The order also states that strict action will be taken against the institution found violating the order.

Cold wave conditions have intensified in several parts of Uttar Pradesh, including Prayagraj, following last weeks’ heavy rainfall in several parts of the state.

tags
top news
‘Oppose as much as you want’: Amit Shah dares Oppn over citizenship law
‘Oppose as much as you want’: Amit Shah dares Oppn over citizenship law
Stones, tear gas, bottles in violent protest in Delhi over citizenship law
Stones, tear gas, bottles in violent protest in Delhi over citizenship law
Govt sets GST collection target of Rs 1.1 lakh crore every month
Govt sets GST collection target of Rs 1.1 lakh crore every month
New coach, No Maxwell, 7 changes from WC in Australia side for India ODIs
New coach, No Maxwell, 7 changes from WC in Australia side for India ODIs
5 Instagram safety features every user must know
5 Instagram safety features every user must know
Kia showcases the all-new K5 fastback sedan
Kia showcases the all-new K5 fastback sedan
Not replays but 3rd umpire: New side in Jadeja’s debatable run out - Report
Not replays but 3rd umpire: New side in Jadeja’s debatable run out - Report
Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death for high treason: All there is to know
Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death for high treason: All there is to know
trending topics
Pervez MusharrafHTLS 2019Unnao rape caseRealme Buds AirRani MukerjiOnion pricesAssam Citizenship Law ProtestPriyanka ChopraJamia violenceRealme X2

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News