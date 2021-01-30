Elementary schools in Andhra Pradesh to reopen from Feb 1
The Andhra Pradesh government has granted permission for reopening of classes 1 to 5 from February 1.
Schools were closed since March 2020 following the announcement of the COVID-19 lockdown.
"Andhra Pradesh government has accorded permission for reopening of classes 1 to 5 from February 1," said an official statement issued by the state government.
The schools will function full day for elementary classes. The state education department has issued guidelines in this regard.
"Students may attend the classes only with the written consent of parent or guardian," the statement issued by the education department said adding that wearing masks is mandatory for all children, teaching and non-teaching staff.
According to the guidelines, each section should have only 20 students.
"In case of more number of students, classes should be conducted on alternative days. Hand washing, social distancing, and other COVID 19 guidelines must adhere," it said.
Schools for classes 6 to 12 and colleges in the state re-opened in November last year.
Andhra Pradesh reports 125 new COVID-19 cases and 175 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The total cases in the state reached 8,87,591, 8,79,131 recoveries, and 7,152 death toll.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Percentage of students owning smartphone in rural India rises to 61%: Survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elementary schools in Andhra Pradesh to reopen from Feb 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka SSLC examination schedule 2021 released, check here
- Students can check the Karnataka SSLC examination schedule 2021 online at sslc.karnataka.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka HC District Judge prelim results 2021 declared, here's direct link
- Candidates who have appeared in the prelims can check their results online at karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
OPTCL signs MoU with IIT Bhubaneswar for power sector development
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE Main 2021: Application correction window closes today
- Candidates who have registered for the JEE Mains 2021 can make corrections in their forms online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AIBE-XV answer key 2021 to be released today, here's how to check
- Once the answer key is released, candidates who have appeared in the examination will be able to check the answer key online at allindiabarexamination.com.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Visva Bharati Recruitment 2021: 106 teaching vacancies on offer
- Interested and eligible applicants can apply for the positions online at visvabharati.ac.in on or before February 27, 2021, until 6pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CMAT 2021 registration ends today, here's direct link
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the CMAT 2021 online at cmat.nta.nic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Schools in Haryana to reopen for Classes 6 to 8 from Feb 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Schools for Class 9, 11 students, colleges in Delhi to reopen from February 5
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra varsity VCs demand resumption of classroom teaching
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Army recruitment rally for Punjab, JK, Ladakh in Jammu from March 1
- A recruitment rally of the Army for the post of Sepoy Pharma will be conducted for eligible candidates of Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh from March 1-10 at Sunjwan Military Station in Jammu.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
E-education can reduce inequalities in educational outcomes: Economic Survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pre-primary classes to restart at all Punjab schools from Feb 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox