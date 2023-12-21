AAI Recruitment 2023: 119 Junior Assistant and Senior Assistant posts notified, apply from Dec 27

Airports Authority of India has notified vacancies for the Junior Assistant and Senior Assistant posts. The application process will commence from December 27 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is January 26. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.aai.aero. AAI Recruitment 2023: Application fee and how to apply(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

AAI Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 119 vacancies of which 73 vacancies are for the Junior Assistant (Fire Service), 2 vacancies are for the Junior Assistant (Office) NE, 25 vacancies are for the Senior Assistant (Electronics), and 19 vacancies are for the Senior Assistant (Accounts).

AAI Recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidates’ Age shall be 18 to 30 years as on December 20, 2023.

AAI Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹1000. Women / SC / ST / Ex-servicemen candidates / Persons with Benchmark Disabilities and also the apprentices who have successfully completed one year of Apprenticeship Training in AAI, as per Apprentices Act 1961 are exempted from payment of application fee.

AAI recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of AAI at www.aai.aero

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Next, click on the registration link against “Direct Recruitment for ​Jr.Asst (Fire Service) under SRD, Jr. Asst (Office), Sr.Asst(Electronics), Sr.Asst(Accounts) in AAI Southern Region - Advt. No.SR/01/2023”

Register and proceed with the application

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.