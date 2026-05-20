Indian Air Force, IAF has started the registration process for AFCAT 2026 on May 20, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for Air Force Common Admission Test can find the direct link through the official website of IAF AFCAT at afcat.edcil.co.in. AFCAT 2026: Registration begins for IAF AFCAT at afcat.edcil.co.in, direct link to apply here

The registration process commenced on May 20 and will end on June 19, 2026. The AFCAT 2026 exam will be held on August 8, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details here.

Eligibility Criteria The educational qualification to apply for the examination can be checked on the Detailed Notification available here.

Age Limit Flying Branch through AFCAT and NCC Special Entry: 20 to 24 years as on 01 July 2027 i.e. born between 02 July 2003 to 01 July 2007 (both dates inclusive).

Ground Duty (Technical & Non-Technical) Branch: All Ground Duty Branches including Technical Branch through (AFCAT) and Ground Duty (Technical) Branch through Graduate Aptitude Test for Engineering (GATE) Score Entry: 20 to 26 years as on 01 July 2027 i.e. born between 02 July 2001 to 01 July 2007 (both dates inclusive).

Examination Fee The examination fee is ₹550/- + GST (non-refundable) for AFCAT entry (not applicable for NCC special entry/GATE Score Entry). The examination fee can be paid using credit/ debit cards/ net banking through the payment gateway.

Selection Process For AFCAT entry, IAF shall prepare a list of candidates who obtain the minimum qualifying marks in the Online AFCAT as fixed by the IAF in their discretion. Candidates who are declared successful in the Online AFCAT will be called at one of the Air Force Selection Boards. Candidates who have applied for NCC Special Entry and shortlisted candidates for GATE Score Entry will be directly called for AFSB testing at one of the AFSB centres.

Training duration Training is scheduled to commence in the first week of July 2027 for all courses. The approximate duration of training for Flying and Ground Duty (Technical) Branches is 62 weeks and that of Ground Duty (Non-technical) Branches is 50 weeks at Air Force Training Establishments. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IAF AFCAT.

Direct link to apply here