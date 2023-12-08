AI Airport Services Limited, AIASL has invited applications for Customer Service Executive and other posts. Eligible candidates can appear for walk-in interview on December 18, 19, 20, 21, 22 and 23, 2024. AIASL Recruitment 2023: Apply for 828 Customer Service Executive & other posts

This recruitment drive will fill up 828 posts in the organization. Candidates can check the official notification on the official website at AIASL at aiasl.in. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Deputy Manager Ramp/ Maintenance: 7 posts

Duty Manager – Ramp: 28 posts

Jr. Officer Technical: 24 posts

Ramp Service Executive: 138 posts

Utility Agent Cum Ramp Driver: 167 posts

Duty Manager – Passenger: 19 posts

Duty Officer – Passenger: 30 posts

Duty Manager – Cargo: 3 posts

Duty Officer – Cargo: 8 posts

Jr. Officer – Cargo: 9 posts

Sr. Customer Service Executive: 178 posts

Customer Service Executive: 217 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process includes personal/ virtual interview for various posts. The company at its discretion may introduce Group Discussion, depending upon the response.

Application Fees

The application fee is ₹500/- by means of a Demand Draft in favor of “AI AIRPORT SERVICES LIMITED.”, payable at Mumbai. No fees are to be paid by Ex-servicemen/candidates belonging to SC/ST communities. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AIASL.