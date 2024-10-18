AI Airport Services Limited, AIASL has invited applications for Customer Service Executive & other posts. Eligible candidates can appear for interviews to be held on different dates at many venues. The official notifications are available on the official website of AIASL at aiasl.in. AIASL to recruit for 1652 Customer Service Executive & other posts, details here (Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

This recruitment drive will fill up 1652 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Mumbai airport: 1067 posts

Ahmedabad airport: 156 posts

Dabolim airport: 429 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned in the detailed notifications given below can check the educational qualification and age limit in the notification.

Selection Process

For all posts: The selection process will comprise of personal/ virtual interview. The company at its discretion may introduce Group Discussion, depending upon the response. The selection procedure would be conducted on the same day or on the subsequent day(s).

Sr. Ramp Service Executive /Ramp Service Executive/Utility Agent Cum Ramp Driver: Trade Test comprise of Trade Knowledge and Driving test including Driving Test of HMV. Those passing the Trade Test alone will be sent for Interview.

How to Apply

Applicants meeting with the eligibility criteria mentioned in the advertisement are required to WALK-IN in person, to the venue, on the date and time as specified along with the Application form duly filled-in & copies of the testimonials/certificates (as per attached application format with this advertisement) and non-refundable Application Fee of Rs.500/- (Rupees Five Hundred Only) by means of a Demand Draft in favor of “AI AIRPORT SERVICES LIMITED.”, payable at Mumbai. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AIASL.