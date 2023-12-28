AIESL Assistant Supervisor Recruitment 2023: Apply for 209 posts at aiesl.inAI Engineering Services Limited, AIESL has i

AI Engineering Services Limited, AIESL has invited applications for Supervisor posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of AIESL at aiesl.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 209 posts in the organization. AIESL Assistant Supervisor Recruitment 2023: Apply for 209 posts at aiesl.in(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

The last date to apply is till January 15, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Delhi: 87 posts

Mumbai: 70 posts

Kolkata: 12 posts

Hyderabad: 10 posts

Nagpur: 10 posts

Thiruvananthapuram: 20 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Minimum 3 years Graduation (B.Sc/B.Com/B.A.) or equivalent from Govt. recognized university in any discipline and Certificate course in Computer (Minimum 01 year duration) from recognized institute with Minimum 01 year work experience in data entry / computer applications in a reputed organization after post-qualification. OR BCA/B.Sc. (CS)/ Graduate in IT/CS or equivalent with minimum 01 year work experience in data entry / computer applications in a reputed organization after post-qualification. The age limit should be below 35 years for general category, below 38 years for OBC category and below 40 years for SC/ST category.

Selection Process

List of eligible candidates along with the full address of the venue & schedule of the written test/Skilled Test will be published on AIESL website. Candidates will be required to appear for written test followed by Skilled Test in MS-Word, MS-Excel & MS-Power Point etc.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹1000/- for GENERAL, EWS and OBC candidates. The payment of fees should be done through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AIESL.

Detailed Notification Here