AIIMS Bhubaneswar Group A Recruitment 2021: Apply for 112 Faculty posts

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS has invited applications from candidates to apply for Group A posts. Eligible candidates can apply online for Faculty posts through the official site of AIIMS Bhubaneswar on aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 112 faculty posts in the organization.

The last date to apply for the posts is 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in Employment News. Read below for eligibility, selection process, and other details.

Vacancy Details

Name of the Post Number of Vacancies Professor 36 Posts Additional Professor 3 Posts Associate Professor 8 Posts Assistant Professor 65 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the eligibility criteria including educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Other Details

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should send the filled-up application form to The Assistant Administrative Officer, Recruitment Cell, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhubaneswar, Sijua, Dumuduma, Bhubaneswar-751019 within 30 days from the date of publication of advertisement in employment news. The candidates are likely to be posted at rural health and urban health centres or other centres attached with the Institute for the period to be decided by the Institute as applicable.