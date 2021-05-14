AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2021: Apply for 90 Senior Resident posts

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS Bhubaneswar has invited applications from candidates to apply for Senior Resident posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of AIIMS on aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 90 posts in the organization.

The online application will begin on May 18 and ended on June 7, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the eligibility, selection process, and other details below.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have a postgraduate medical degree in their respective disciplines recognized by MCI/ Institute of National Importance. The upper age limit of the candidate should be 45 years of age as of the last date of submission of the application.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of written examination and personal interview. The written examination will only be conducted when the number of applicants is more than three times the number of posts advertised. However, there will be no written test for the post against which less number of applications are received than the vacancies. The merit list (selected and waiting list) for all categories i.e UR / EWS / OBC / SC / ST shall be prepared on the basis of combined marks of written test and personal interview or only Personal interview.

Detailed Notification Here

Application Fees

The application fees should be ₹1500/- for the general/ OBC category, ₹1200/- for SC/ST/EWS category, and no application fees for the PWBD category. The payment should be made through online mode.