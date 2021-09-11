AIIMS Bibinagar Recruitment 2021: Apply for Tutor and other posts, details here

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bibinagar has invited applications from candidates to apply for Tutor and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of AIIMS Bibinagar on aiimsbibinagar.edu.in. The last date to apply is 30 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in the Employment News.

The aspiring applicants satisfying the eligibility criteria in all respect can submit their application only through ONLINE mode. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Name of the Post Number of Vacancies Professor-cum-Principal, College of Nursing 1 Post Registrar 1 Post Reader/Associate Professor, College of Nursing 2 Posts Lecturer/Assistant Professor, College of Nursing 3 Posts Tutor/Clinical Instructor, College of Nursing 15 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online can check the complete educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Other Details

Candidates can send the hard copy of the online application downloaded from the official website and relevant documents to The Administrative Officer, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bibinagar Hyderabad Metropolitan Region (HMR), Telangana-508126, India. In case a candidate wishes to apply for more than one post, he/she is required to fill in the form separately through On-line mode only and separate application fees as applicable is to be paid.