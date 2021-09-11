AIIMS Bibinagar Recruitment 2021: Apply for Tutor and other posts, details here
All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bibinagar has invited applications from candidates to apply for Tutor and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of AIIMS Bibinagar on aiimsbibinagar.edu.in. The last date to apply is 30 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in the Employment News.
The aspiring applicants satisfying the eligibility criteria in all respect can submit their application only through ONLINE mode. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
|Name of the Post
|Number of Vacancies
|Professor-cum-Principal, College of Nursing
|1 Post
|Registrar
|1 Post
|Reader/Associate Professor, College of Nursing
|2 Posts
|Lecturer/Assistant Professor, College of Nursing
|3 Posts
|Tutor/Clinical Instructor, College of Nursing
|15 Posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online can check the complete educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.
Other Details
Candidates can send the hard copy of the online application downloaded from the official website and relevant documents to The Administrative Officer, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bibinagar Hyderabad Metropolitan Region (HMR), Telangana-508126, India. In case a candidate wishes to apply for more than one post, he/she is required to fill in the form separately through On-line mode only and separate application fees as applicable is to be paid.