Home / Education / Employment News / AIIMS Bilaspur recruitment 2023: Apply for 72 Group A posts at aiimsbilaspur.edu.in

AIIMS Bilaspur recruitment 2023: Apply for 72 Group A posts at aiimsbilaspur.edu.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 25, 2023 04:47 PM IST

The last date for the submission of the application form is August 24.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS Bilaspur has invited applications for 72 Group A Faculty posts. The deadline for the submission of the application form is August 24. The last date for the submission of the hard copy of the application form is August 31.

AIIMS Bilaspur recruitment 2023: Apply for 72 Group A posts
AIIMS Bilaspur recruitment 2023: Apply for 72 Group A posts

AIIMS Bilaspur Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 72 vacancies of Professor, Additional Professor, Associate Professor, and Assistant Professor.

AIIMS Bilaspur Recruitment 2023 age limit: The application fee is 2000 for other categories. The application fee is 1000 for SC/ST category candidates. Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) category candidates are exempted from the payment of the application fee.

AIIMS Bilaspur Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Candidates can apply online through the official website at www.aiimsbilaspur.edu.in till August 24.

After the submission of the application form candidates can submit the hard copy of the application form to the below mentioned address:

Deputy Director (Administration),

Administrative Block, 3rd Floor

All India Institute of Medical Sciences

Kothipura, Bilaspur

Himachal Pradesh-174037.

Notification here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aiims recruitment
aiims recruitment
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out