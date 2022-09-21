AIIMS Guwahati Recruitment: Apply for Nurse, Librarian, other posts

Broadcast Engineering Consultant India Limited (BECIL) has invited applications for 6 posts on deployment basis for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Guwahati. Interested candidates can apply on becil.com. The last date for submitting applications is October 2.

The posts on offer are:

Radiological Safety Officer (Medical Physicist): 1 post

Librarian Grade-III: 1 post

Staff Nurse: 4 posts

For the Radiological Safety officer, MSc in Medical Physics or equivalent from a recognized university/institution; or MSc in Physics from a recognized university along with a postgraduate diploma/degree in radiological medical physics is required.

Age limit: 18 to 40 years

Salary: ₹34,612

For the Librarian post, a BSc degree or equivalent and/or a bachelor’s degree or equivalent in Library Science from a recognized university or institute is required.

Candidates with 2 years' experience of acquisition of books, oeriodicals and documentation work in preferably a medical library and typing speed of 30 WPM in English or 25 WPM in Hindi are desirable.

Age limit: 18 to 45 years

Salary: ₹33,481

For Staff Nurse posts, candidates with Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANM) or General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) qualifications can apply. Work experience of 1 year at a recognized institute/hospital is desirable.

Age limit: 18 to 45 years

Salary: ₹19,308