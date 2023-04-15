Home / Education / Employment News / AIIMS, Guwahati to recruit 123 Faculty & other posts, details here

AIIMS, Guwahati to recruit 123 Faculty & other posts, details here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Apr 15, 2023 03:54 PM IST

AIIMS, Guwahati will recruit candidates for Faculty and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through aiimsguwahati.ac.in.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Guwahati has invited applications from candidates to apply for Faculty and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for this rolling advertisement through the official site of AIIMS Guwahati at aiimsguwahati.ac.in.

AIIMS, Guwahati to recruit 123 Faculty & other posts, details here
AIIMS, Guwahati to recruit 123 Faculty & other posts, details here

The first cut off date is 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in employment news. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Professor: 28 posts
  • Additional Professor: 18 posts
  • Associate Professor: 22 posts
  • Assistant Professor: 32 posts
  • Professor cum Principal: 1 post
  • Associate Professor: 2 posts
  • Lecturer in Nursing: 3 posts
  • Tutor/ Clinical Instructor in Nursing: 17 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available on employment news.

Other Details

This is a rolling advertisement and will remain valid for one year from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News/ Rojgar Samachar. For more related details candidates can check the official site of AIIMS Guwahati.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aiims
aiims
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 15, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out