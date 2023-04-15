All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Guwahati has invited applications from candidates to apply for Faculty and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for this rolling advertisement through the official site of AIIMS Guwahati at aiimsguwahati.ac.in. AIIMS, Guwahati to recruit 123 Faculty & other posts, details here

The first cut off date is 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in employment news. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Professor: 28 posts

Additional Professor: 18 posts

Associate Professor: 22 posts

Assistant Professor: 32 posts

Professor cum Principal: 1 post

Associate Professor: 2 posts

Lecturer in Nursing: 3 posts

Tutor/ Clinical Instructor in Nursing: 17 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available on employment news.

Other Details

This is a rolling advertisement and will remain valid for one year from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News/ Rojgar Samachar. For more related details candidates can check the official site of AIIMS Guwahati.